State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers, 4 assigned to Cape Fear

36 new State Highway Patrol troopers graduated Friday morning (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol recently graduated 36 new troopers, with a few heading to the Cape Fear.

Two troopers have been assigned to Brunswick County, one to New Hanover County and one to Columbus County.

The graduation ceremony was held at the 157th Basic Highway Patrol School, following 27 weeks of extensive training.

“As new state troopers, we feel you are ready to fulfill this role and be ambassadors who represent the State Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “My charge to you is to be a leader in your community by your actions, your character and your important role as a law enforcement officer.”

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on February 15th to begin a demanding field training program.