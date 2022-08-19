Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making.

Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.

37-year-old Joshua Alan Henriksen and 35-year-old Kaley Jean Henriksen were arrested on August 5th for Felony Fugitive Warrants from Cass County, Nebraska, when Gus was discovered by Deputies.

It took awhile for the Yorkie’s owner to make it down to the Cape Fear, but the two have been reunited and she is taking him back to Nebraska.