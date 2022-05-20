Stop sign changes in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – After almost two years of planning, a request for changes to multiple stop sign locations in Carolina Beach will be granted.

Back in 2020, the Carolina Beach Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee presented recommendations for several modifications to help improve vehicular, bike, and pedestrian movement throughout town.

The proposal was then forwarded to and approved by the Town’s Technical Review Committee (TRC).

In April this year, Town staff and members of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met and walked the sites to finalize recommendations.

On May 10, 2022, Town Council approved the suggested stop sign changes.

Within the next week, the following adjustments will be implemented:

1. Remove the stops signs on 4th Street at the Spartanburg Ave. intersection.

2. Add an all way stop (3-way stop) on 4th Steet and Greenville Ave.

3. Remove the stop signs on Greenville Ave. at the 5th Street intersection.

4. Remove the stop sign on Clarendon at the 6th Street Intersection.

5. Eliminate Spartanburg Ave. as a truck route.

An image of the upcoming changes is below.

To help educate the community, information regarding the changes will be shared via the Town’s

website, social media pages, and CodeRed notification.

In addition, “No through trucks” signs will be placed on both ends of Spartanburg Ave.

Enforcement will begin as warning tickets during the first week while neighborhoods adjust to the changes.