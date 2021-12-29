Storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Wednesday

SPC severe weather outlook on Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

HUNTSVILLE, AL (AP) — Several southern states are at risk of tornadoes, large hail and high winds as severe storms fire up over the region.

Northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee will have an enhanced risk of damaging weather in Wednesday’s storms, forecasters said.



“A few tornadic supercells are possible, along with sporadic damaging gusts and isolated severe hail,” the Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook for Wednesday.

The risk of severe weather on Wednesday also extends into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi are among cities at highest risk for severe storms on Wednesday.