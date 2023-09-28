STREAMin3 early childhood learning curriculum comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early childhood educators gathered at GLOW Academy to learn about a new teaching curriculum.

Educators learned about the STREAMin 3 curriculum for their early childhood students. The curriculum is being used for educators who will teach at Spark Academy, which is set to open in October. It focuses on physical, cognitive, social, emotional and linguistic learning.

The learning program is typically used for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Spark Academy will use this new model of teaching to figure out how students learn best.

“We’re excited and it’s going to benefit them in the long run and benefit our society in the long run. It’s just going to be great once we could see these effects 10 years and 15 years later,” said Olivia Hester, a new teacher who is learning the curriculum.

Spark Academy will utilize this new model of teaching by not only looking at how children are learning, but how they learn best.