Student sentenced to 48 months in prison for 2021 shooting at New Hanover High School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 30, 2021, 15-year-old Chance Deablo fired 3 shots inside New Hanover High School in Wilmington, striking one student in the hand and upper thigh.

Deablo appeared in court Monday morning, pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and with discharging a weapon on school grounds — receiving a minimum of 48 months in prison.

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David says he feels the sentence is fitting of the crime.

“We tried to carefully balance the need to punish with looking at rehabilitation,” David said. “We believe that today’s plea achieves both of those very difficult aims.”

Assistant District Attorney Ashton Herring says she has spoken to several parents and students since the shooting and feels the impacts of last year’s shooting will continue for year.

“The hearing of fireworks and thinking that they’re gunshots,” Herring said. “And then we’ve seen them bringing weapons to school in order to protect themselves.”

Herring says many students chose to be homeschooled or transferred to other schools following the incident for fear of it happening again.

But New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon says he is determined to keep another shooting from occuring in any school across the county.

“We’re not going to tolerate violence in the schools,” McMahon said. “The schools need to be safe. We’re going to do everything in our power to keep them safe.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Chance Deablo was also ordered to stay away from New Hanover High School after his release and avoid contact with the shooting victim.