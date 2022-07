Subway giving away 1 million free subs on Tuesday to mark launch of new Series Sub

Subway (Photo: CHICHI7YT / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Your lunch could end up being free if you make it out to Subway in time on Tuesday.

The nationwide chain has announced plans to give away 1 million subs tomorrow.

The first 50 customers at each participating restaurant will receive a free six-inch Subway Series sub between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

Subway says the deal is in-restaurant only, with no additional add-ons or substitutions.