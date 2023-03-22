Mom To Mom: D-I-Y Dog Popsicles

In this week's Mom to Mom, Mandy Williamson has some tips to keep your furry friend cool with popsicles— for dogs! Made with simple ingredients, these might be your dog's new favorite treat.

(WWAY)—Today on Mom to Mom we are making snacks for your furry friends. With spring just arriving and summer around the corner, they’re going to love this easy and simple treat. Join Mandy Williamson as she makes dog popsicles; all you need is coconut milk, blueberries and dog treats. Watch the video to see how it all blends together.