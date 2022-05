Sunset Beach 2022 summer concert season begins Wednesday night

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 Sunset Sound Waves concert series kicks off tomorrow at the Village Park COA gazebo in Sunset Beach.

The concerts will be held each Wednesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm until August 31st.

Organizers say guests can expect a wide variety of talented musicians from multiple genres.

A full list of artists and a calendar can be found HERE.