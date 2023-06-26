Sunset Beach Police taking part in statewide ‘Operation Firecracker’ crackdown on impaired driving

A Booze It and Lose It campaign is running through the 4th of July holiday (Photo: File / NCDOT)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement across the state are cracking down on impaired driving through early July.

‘Operation Firecracker’ is part of a Booze It and Lose It campaign running through the 4th of July holiday until July 9th.

The Sunset Beach Police Department reminds people to celebrate responsibly over the coming weeks.

You should find a designated driver or seek other arrangements for getting home.