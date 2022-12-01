Sunset Beach, Shallotte Police Departments hosting Holiday Toy Drive on Friday

The Sunset Beach Police Department is collecting toys for the community (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County Police Departments are collecting toys this Friday at local Walmart stores.

The Sunset Beach Police Department and Shallotte Police Department will be at their respective Walmart from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on December 2nd as part of their annual Holiday Toy Drive.

You’re encouraged to bring toys to drop off to help local families in need this holiday season.

The Sunset Beach Police Department is accepting new, unwrapped toys through December 9th at their station.