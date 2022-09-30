Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears

Sunset Beach Town Hall (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear.

Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.

With high tide arriving around 11:30 a.m., the Causeway could be impassible for between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

During this timeframe, fire, police and EMS may not be able to respond to calls on the island. Residents and visitors on the island are requested to evacuate to the mainland prior to this potential breach, if you have concerns or health issues that may require assistance.