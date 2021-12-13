Supply shortages leading to a rise in demand for certain items at thrift shops

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — As we get closer to Christmas, thrift shops in the area say they are seeing more shoppers than they’ve seen in years.

Gio Fund Thrift Shop in Leland says they always see an uptick in traffic towards the end of the year as people shop for the holidays.

This year founder Chris Rogers says he believes supply shortages have led to more demand for some products.

While many people come in looking for jewelry, the shop says there’s one item they can’t keep on the shelves.

“It seems like most of the stores are out of plastic Christmas trees this year,” Rogers said. “So every one we get donated seems to come back in spades. We have one more right now left in the store, but hopefully we’ll get some more in.”

Funds from sales at Gio Fund Thrift Shop go to animal rescue. Rogers says they’ve been able to help more animals with the increase in customers.