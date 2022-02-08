‘Support the Port’ speaks out following the injury of founder Cedric Harrison, 4 others in Sunday shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Four people — including a 6-year-old child — were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 200 block of North 31st Street.

According to Wilmington Police, the gunman fired shots into a crowd of people gathered at a celebration of life for a man shot and killed last month.

The ‘Support the Port’ foundation released a statement Tuesday about founder Cedric Harrison — one of the victims in Sunday’s shooting:

“The board of directors of Support The Port, Inc. are saddened by the shooting that resulted in founder and Executive Director Cedric Harrison and three other innocent bystanders, including a child, being injured on Sunday evening. We are relieved that Cedric and the other

victims of this particular act of gun violence will recover, and we commit to continuing the complex but urgent work of addressing Wilmington’s painful history and legacy of racial injustice that planted the seeds of this and many other acts of violence in our city.

Cedric is a tireless community advocate, entrepreneur, and business owner who works to address the root causes of inequity in our community through his work with Support the Port and his Black history tour business, WilmingtonNColor. We recognize that if this could happen to him, it could happen to anyone.

We are committed to and strive for cultivating a culture of equity and excellence through arts, culture, history, and community engagement. We look forward to offering continued programming and opportunities for community engagement to continue this important work in the City of Wilmington.”