Surf City announces new principals of elementary and middle school

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools has announced the new principles that have been approved for both Surf City Elementary, and Surf City Middle School.

Kelly Flynn has been approved by the Pender County Board of Education as the next principal at Surf City Elementary School.

Ms. Flynn has worked in Pender County Schools for over 20 years. She began her career as a teacher at Rocky Point Elementary and is now serving in her sixth year as an Assistant Principal, the last five at South Topsail Elementary.

Pender County Schools says Ms. Flynn is an enthusiastic school leader and is committed to success for all students. She has been dedicated to education since 1995 where she began her Elementary Education degree. Since then, she has earned three degrees from UNC-Wilmington including a BA in Elementary Education, a Masters in Elementary Education, and a Masters in School Administration.

While now 27, her daughter was only two months old when Ms. Flynn first stepped foot into her own classroom.

Additionally, Crystal Hall makes the move from Assistant Principal to Principal for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Hall has been approved as Principal at Surf City Middle school by the Pender County Board of Education.

Most recently Ms. Hall served as Assistant Principal at Topsail High School.

“I am so excited to join the Surf City Middle School team. It is an excellent school with a terrific staff and I feel privileged to serve as their new principal.” Ms. Hall said. “I am excited to get back into middle school where I spent my years teaching. I look forward to an amazing year with the staff, students, and the community.”

Ms. Hall earned her B.S. in Restaurant and Food Service Management from Johnson & Wales University-Providence, M. Ed. in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix-Glendale, and M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University-Tempe. After working in the business industry for several years, Ms. Hall went back to school to follow her dreams of becoming a teacher and working with children.

She has worked in public education for the past 14 years in Arizona and North Carolina. She relocated to the Wilmington area in 2015 and now lives locally in Hampstead.

Ms. Hall has three children ages 24, 20, and 18. On the weekend you will find her adventuring out on the water with her husband and fur babies.