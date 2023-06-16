Surf City Fire Department announces newest ocean rescue craft

Surf City Fire Department announces newest ocean rescue craft (Photo: Town of Surf City)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Fire Department has received a personal watercraft (PWC) to assist in their Ocean Rescue efforts.

The new watercraft was made possible by fundraising efforts by the Surf City Firefights’ Auxiliary.

A 2022 Yamaha Wave Runner Jet Ski will serve as a vessel to reduce response times to distressed swimmers, as well as complete welfare checks of people who are further out in the water.

The jet ski for the Ocean Rescue Program was identified as a need within the adopted Ocean Rescue Strategic Plan.

Through t-shirt and merchandise sales, the Annual Poker Run, and funds through generous donations of local businesses and residents that took part in the Ocean Rescue Funding Program, acquiring the new personal watercraft was made possible.

Personnel within the Surf City Fire Department will complete training for the operation and execution of Ocean Rescue training using the jet ski.

“The addition of this asset to the Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue Program will assist with reducing overall response times to distressed swimmers and welfare checks of persons further out in the water. I can’t thank the Auxiliary as well as the generous people of Surf City that made this happen, enough. By having the latest in Ocean Rescue assets, we’re able to continue to try to meet our mission to protect life, property, and the environment proudly and continuously from fire, medical emergencies, natural disasters, and other emergencies for those who live, work and travel in and throughout the Town of Surf City and surrounding districts with competent, professional, and honest personnel.” said Fire Chief, Allen Wilson.