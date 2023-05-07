Surf City Fire saves cat from under floorboards

On Saturday, the Surf City Fire Department responded to a call about a cat being sealed under the floorboards of a shower remodel. (Photo: Surf City Fire Department/Facebook)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — You may have heard of firemen saving cats from trees., but how about from under floorboards?

On Saturday, the Surf City Fire Department responded to a call about a cat being sealed under the floorboards of a shower remodel.

According to the fire department, the cat climbed into a hole before the shower was placed without anyone noticing, and then covered up. On their Facebook, the fire department shared photos of the heroic save.

Thankfully, the cat wasn’t injured from the ordeal.