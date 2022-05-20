Surf City Police Department Joins ICAC Task Force and Receives $35k Grant

(Photo: Surf City Police Department)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – In an effort to increase resources that assist with investigations, the Surf City Police Department has become a member of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The ICAC Task Force helps Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies enhance their investigative responses to offenders who use the Internet, online communication systems, or computer technology to sexually exploit children.

The Program is funded by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice, and Delinquency Prevention.

The ICAC Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that are engaged in proactive investigations, forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions.

The Surf City Police Department was awarded $35,000 by the ICAC to cover the cost of equipment and training to better prepare and equip our officers in the fight against child predators.

The grant covers the cost of the hardware, software, and training for equipment needed to effectively investigate crimes against children and was awarded in conjunction with the Police Departments joining the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Surf City Town Council voted unanimously on May 20, 2022, to accept the grant award.

“Due to the increase in investigations of crimes against children, we began seeking assistance from outside agencies for technology that would allow us to seek and preserve evidence in these critical cases. This need led us to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force which opens investigative opportunities for our detectives giving them resources that, as a small agency, may not have been economically feasible or available. After joining the task force, we are excited to announce that we’ve been awarded an ICAC grant that will enable us to effectively investigate and prosecute those responsible for perpetrating crimes against children. The grant will specifically allow us to obtain some critical capital equipment and broaden our investigative capabilities and productivity of our officers. We look forward to working with our Federal, State, and local partners to better serve our residents and keep our children safe.” – Chief Phillip J. Voorhees