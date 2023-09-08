Surf City Police hosting ‘Fishing with the Fuzz’ community event

You can catch fish with police later this month (Photo: MGN Online)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to go fishing with police you’ll have the chance later this month.

The Surf City Police Department is hosting a ‘Fishing with the Fuzz’ event aimed at spending time with the community in a unique way.

Participants should bring their own fishing equipment, but there will be limited supplies for those who don’t have any.

You can meet an officer and catch a fish on September 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The fishing docks are at 201 Community Center Drive.