Surf City to honor first female bridge-tender Diane Edens with memorial bench dedication

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The town of Surf City, North Carolina will be having a memorial bench dedication in memory of the first female bridge tender of the historic Sears Landing swing bridge, Diane Edens.

The memorial bridge tender bench dedication will happen at Sound Side Park in Surf City, on April 10th at 2:30 PM.

The Surf City community, along with the family of Diane Edens, will be hosting the dedication in her honor followed by a memorial birthday picnic in her memory by her bench in the park.

Edens passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications. She had retired after serving as a bridge tender for over 30 years.