Swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season. Parks & Gardens is excited to be managing the pool this year and offering family swim time, adult lap swim and group fitness classes.
Pool hours include:
Family Public SwimMon, Wed & Fri: 1-7pm Tues & Thurs: 1-5:30pm Sat & Sun: 12-6pm
Adult Lap Swim (beginning June 6)Mon, Tues & Thurs: 7:00am-9:30am Sat: 9am-12pm
Pool Fees:
Daily Pass$4/Adult (age 18+) $2/Children (17 & under)
Season Pass$100/Individual $175/Family (2 Adults + Dependents living in the same household)
Learn more about the pool and purchase your season pass
