Swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season

Echo Farms Pool (Photo: Facebook | New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season. Parks & Gardens is excited to be managing the pool this year and offering family swim time, adult lap swim and group fitness classes.

Pool hours include:

Family Public Swim

Mon, Wed & Fri: 1-7pm

Tues & Thurs: 1-5:30pm

Sat & Sun: 12-6pm

Adult Lap Swim (beginning June 6)

Mon, Tues & Thurs: 7:00am-9:30am

Sat: 9am-12pm

Pool Fees:

Daily Pass

$4/Adult (age 18+)

$2/Children (17 & under)

Season Pass

$100/Individual

$175/Family (2 Adults + Dependents living in the same household)

Learn more about the pool and purchase your season pass by clicking here.

You can view the list of events going on at Echo Farms by clicking here.