Swiss Theater Troupe to bring unique style to CFCC Wilson center this fall

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is pleased to announce that internationally acclaimed theatre troupe Mummenschanz will be bringing their unique performance style to the Wilson Center this fall. This unique theater troupe will take the Wilson Center stage on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Tickets will be available online beginning at 10 a.m.; in-person or telephone purchases will begin at 2 p.m. Wilson Center Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance.

Please note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.