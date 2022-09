TAKE A LOOK: Funnel cloud spotted by numerous people around Shallotte today

Funnel Cloud Funnel spotted this afternoon near Shallotte (Photo: Corey Amerault)

Funnel Cloud Funnel cloud seen in the sky near Shallotte (Photo: Brendan O'Boyle)

Stormy Sky View of a storm rolling towards the beach (Photo: Kathy Lovette Jackson)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Gusty storms slowly pushed through parts of Brunswick County today.

In addition to the heavy rain and wind, a brief funnel cloud was reported near Shallotte.

Thankfully, the funnel never touched the ground making it a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.