‘Teacher of the Month’ draws from personal experience to inspire students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It takes an exceptional teacher to teach exceptional students, and Krista McMullen fits the bill.

McMullen is an EC teacher at Snipes Academy in Wilmington. It’s her second year at the New Hanover County school after previously teaching in South Carolina. She was nominated for Teacher of the Month by her assistant principal, Dr. Stephanie Willis.

“Ms. McMullen is a very nurturing teacher, she makes her lessons very engaging for all of her students,” Dr. Willis said. “She meets them where they are, and we hope she stays with us for a long time to come.”

McMullen says her passion for teaching dates back to her childhood.

“My 3rd grade teacher Miss Christmas was my Ms. Frizzle, and I loved her to death and I’m still her favorite- she said so on Facebook,” she said. “So she is really the person who inspired me to be a teacher.”

When it comes to special education specifically, McMullen has a deep personal connection to the students in her classroom.

“My brother Brandon has a disability, and even when I was little I would go to his IEP meetings with my mom because she didn’t have anyone to watch us because my dad was at work,” she said. “So I would just sit on the floor in IEP meetings with her and I kind of grew a love for it.”

She says she hopes to set a good example for the next generation.

“I just want to be a model for kids to see that there’s some people who look like you, who are doing great things, and you can do great things too.”

The WWAY crew surprised Ms. McMullen in class with a $400 prize, thanks to Fulford Heating and Cooling and Beach Bagels and Subs.