‘Teacher of the Month’ returns to alma mater to teach next generation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon for people to move away when they grow up, but Rhykia Lloyd returned to her roots, going back to her alma mater to teach the next generation of Wilmington students.

Lloyd has taught at New Hanover High School for seven years, working her way up from teacher’s assistant to full time special education teacher. The Wilmington native graduated from New Hanover herself before returning to teach.

“I’ve always loved Hanover, all my family has graduated from here so it was like home again,” Lloyd said.

Those who nominated Ms. Lloyd for teacher of the month noted her phenomenal rapport with students, calling her an inspiration. School administrators and coworkers agree.

“Ms. Lloyd is an incredible teacher,” said Principal Philip Sutton. “I’ve known her for the last two years and she’s a rock for her students.”

“The students love her,” said AC Teacher Nancy Bryant. “She has students that aren’t even in her class that come out for support, for guidance, or just to tell her how their day is going.”

Ms. Lloyd says maintaining that relationship is at the core of her teaching philosophy.

“Knowing that they have a place to come and talk to me, vent to me, and I can help them in any way,” she said.

As WWAY Teacher of the Month, Ms. Lloyd was awarded $400 by Fulford Heating and Cooling and Hamilton Realty Group.

