Teddy bears welcome at this year’s Azalea Festival Children’s Tea

Beloved event returns after a pandemic pause and this year, Teddy bears and other stuffed animals are welcome to join.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 20-year tradition of the Azalea Festival Children’s tea takes a softer approach this year, with the introduction of the “Teddy Bear Tea” theme.

Children ages 2 to 12 and their parents and grandparents are invited to an afternoon of tea and fun activities, and they’re encouraged to bring a teddy bear or other stuffed animal.

The Azalea Festival Princess and her court will be on hand, alongside last year’s Queen Azalea, Victoria Huggins, musical guest Andy Creech and other surprise guests.

This year’s event is March 20th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at a secret location guests will learn once they purchase a $50 ticket per person.

Attendees will decorate cupcakes, visit the candy “bar” and receive a souvenir cup

Proceeds from this year’s tea benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center (CFVC) and its Big Buddy program.

CFVC matches people and organizations with service opportunities in southeastern North Carolina.

The Big Buddy program involves one-on-one mentoring for at-risk youth, and this event is its only fundraiser.

Tickets for this year’s tea are available here.

For more information about the Cape Fear Volunteer Center, visit here .