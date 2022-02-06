Teen arrested after allegedly firing gun into air in Wilmington

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air in Wilmington.

19-year-old Elijah Shepard (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teenager has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police responded to the Waffle House at 6936 Market Street just before 3 am on Sunday. When officers arrived six people were detained at gunpoint.

Officers say 19-year-old Elijah Tariq Shepard was shooting into the air but tossed the gun under a vehicle before police arrived. After a search, police found a Glock 19 under a vehicle nearby and Shepard had several shell casings on him. No one was injured.

Shepard was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and going armed to the terror of the public. He was given an $800 secured bond.