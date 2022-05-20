Teen arrested after tires slashed, cars broken into at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Sunset Beach teen faces charges after cars were damaged and broken into.

According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, on Thursday they received multiple reports of tires slashed and vehicles broken into throughout the city, both on and off the island.

That night, the suspect, Scott Kyger Fleming, 18, was arrested.

Officers were able to recover some of the stolen property.

Fleming is charged with resisting a public officer and attempt obtaining property by false pretenses. Additional charges are pending.