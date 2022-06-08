Teen pleads to manslaughter in deadly shooting of stepfather

Quaymir Conyers (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington teen will spend at least five years in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather.

Quaymir Conyers, 19 pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Parish McNeil.

On January 31, 2021, McNeil and his wife, who is Conyers’ mother, returned home with their baby from a trip out of town.

Conyers was at the house and smoking marijuana.

McNeil and Conyers argued about the drug use in front of the baby, which ended up in the front yard. The argument escalated and Conyers pulled out a gun.

He shot at McNeil ten times, hitting him in the chest, upper left buttock, and left arm.

Wilmington Police responded to the Shot Spotter notification from this shooting and found McNeil. While attempting to render aid, first responders discovered a loaded gun in McNeil’s pocket. Conyers drove away from the scene.

Multiple witnesses cooperated with this investigation, allowing law enforcement officers to quickly identify Conyers as a suspect.

He turned himself into authorities the day after the shooting.

Conyers will serve time in the Department of Adult Correction with the opportunity for advanced supervised release.