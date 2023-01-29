Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to story we brought you back in December, about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine all the way down to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way.

Avery Seuter reached his destination of the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile adventure on the East Coast Greenway.

Seuter left from his hometown of Wells, Maine, on September 8, 2022. He is the first-known person to ride from Maine to Florida on the East Coast Greenway route by unicycle. On average, he covered 20-30 miles per day.

His goal of the journey was to raise money for the East Coast Greenway, in which he raised more than three thousand dollars.

Seuter started his journey as a 19-year-old, but celebrated his 20th birthday on January 19th on the trail.

WWAY will hear more from Seuter on his completion on Monday.