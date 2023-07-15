Temporary lanes painted near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Before and after road work and temporary lines when entering Wilmington from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: Contributed) Before and after road work and temporary lines when entering Wilmington from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: Contributed)

Before and after road work and temporary lines when entering Wilmington from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: Contributed) Before and after road work and temporary lines when entering Wilmington from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: Contributed)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There has been an update on work near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The area of concern is when you are getting off of the bridge, to go into Wilmington.

The paving and resurfacing projects have now been completed, and there are now temporary lines painted.

Above are some before and after pictures for reference.

Work on the permanent lines, which should be easy to see and navigate, is set to begin next week.

The work will likely take place during the overnight hours to keep traffic problems and lane closures to a minimum.