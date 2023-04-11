“Tennessee Three” receive support from group in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Democratic Party from the 7th district held a rally today at the 1898 memorial to support party representatives from another state.

Two Tennessee democrats, Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, were expelled from the republican-led house in Nashville Thursday, for allegedly violating the house’s decorum rules. Nashville City Council reappointed Jones to the house last night. In Wilmington, the group gathering at the 1898 Memorial called what happened in Tennessee ‘a racially motivated abuse of power’ and demanded Pearson’s reinstatement.

The group also called for gun reform and making child safety a priority. Sonya Bennetone, the 7th Democratic District Chair of the state Democratic Party, spoke at the event.

“We will continue to demand gun reform because giving up is not an option. We stand in solidarity, and we demand gun reform,” said Bennetone.

Bennetone feels it should be mandatory that all public officials take a course in cultural competency.