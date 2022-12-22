TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

Chief Deputy Aaron Herring (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job.

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated.

Herring served as chief deputy of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office before being suspended without pay in November. He was later demoted to court deputy.

WWAY has reached out to Columbus County for more information and is waiting to hear back.