Texas elementary school creates memorial fund for shooting victims

UVALDE, TEXAS (WWAY) — The Texas elementary school involved in one of the most deadly school shootings in the past decade has created a memorial fund for families affected.

On Tuesday, a gunman stormed into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas — killing 19 children and 2 teachers.

The school is partnering with First State Bank to open an account for donations. If you have an account with the bank, you can visit any First State Bank location to make a donation.

You may also donate by mailing checks to 200 E. Nopal St. Uvalde, Texas 78801 and make it payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”.

Another donation option can be done using the money sharing platform, $Zelle to the email robbsschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

You can find more information on the Uvalde First State Bank website or the school website here.