Texas Pete hot sauce faces lawsuit after man discovers product made in NC, not Texas
(WPDE) — A California man has filed a class action lawsuit against Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn’t made in Texas.
The lawsuit is claiming false advertising because the sauce is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Philip White purchased a bottle of Texas Pete at a supermarket in September 2021 and believed it was made in Texas, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit claims White would not have purchased the sauce or paid as much for it if he knew its origin.