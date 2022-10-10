Texas Pete hot sauce faces lawsuit after man discovers product made in NC, not Texas

Texas Pete is facing a lawsuit from a California man for not being made in Texas (Photo: Texas Pete)

A California man has filed a class action lawsuit against Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn’t made in Texas.

The lawsuit is claiming false advertising because the sauce is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Philip White purchased a bottle of Texas Pete at a supermarket in September 2021 and believed it was made in Texas, .

The lawsuit claims White would not have purchased the sauce or paid as much for it if he knew its origin.

