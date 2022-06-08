Thalian Association Community Theatre announces 2022-2023 season, ticket packages on sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thalian Association Community Theatre will return to the stage this fall with five community theatre productions on the Main Stage of Historic Thalian Hall and five Youth Theatre shows on the 2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

The Main Stage Thalian Hall season will have something for everyone with two Wilmington premieres, a family holiday favorite, a classic romantic comedy, and the return of a beloved fairy tale.

The Youth Theatre season will appeal to youngsters of all ages with Disney’s The Descendants the Musical, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Wizard of Oz, Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr., and Tuck Everlasting.

The Wilmington premiere of Something Rotten will kick off the Main Stage season in October followed by the holiday classic A Christmas Story.

The Philadelphia Story will be up next, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be onstage at Thalian Hall for the first time in more than a decade as a featured North Carolina Azalea Festival event in April 2023, and the season closes Memorial Day weekend with another Wilmington premiere, The Wedding Singer.

The best way to secure seats and support community theatre productions and youth arts education programming is to purchase a season flex ticket pass.

Ticket packages are on sale now and offer savings off single ticket prices, along with the option of priority seating, and an invitation to the Thalian Awards in July 2023.

For more information visit thalian.org, contact Susan Habas at 910-251-1788, or visit the Thalian Association office in the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

Individual Main Stage Thalian Hall tickets will go on sale August 15th, priced at $34 with senior discounts available.

Tickets for youth under 18 will be $22 to make it more affordable for families to enjoy live performances together.

For tickets visit www.thalian.org , or call Thalian Hall at 910-632-2285.

Youth Theatre tickets will also go on sale August 15th, for $14 plus preservation fee and sales tax.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thalian.org or the Community Arts Center box office at 910-341-7860.

“We are very excited about the shows this season and the chance to entertain our community”, said Executive Director Susan Habas. “I hope everyone will consider purchasing a season ticket package and enjoy experiencing local theatre performances throughout the year, not just during the holidays! We have a great slate of shows planned, and, when you buy a ticket package it provides vital support for our youth theatre and artistic programs.”

Theatre lovers will not have to wait until the new season for community theatre productions.

Thalian Association has two shows slated for summer months. Dogfight is a musical adaptation of the 1991 film of the same name.

It follows a group of young marines in 1963 who hold a “dogfight” contest the night before they ship out to war.

Whoever brings the ugliest girl to the party wins. Dogfight will be presented on the 2nd Street Stage at the Historic USO Building July 8th – 17th.

Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-Award winning musical Company was part of the 2021-2022 Thalian Hall season but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Company will be performed at Kenan Auditorium UNCW August 5th – 14th. Tickets for both productions are available at thalian.org.