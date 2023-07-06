Thalian Association Community Theatre announces new artistic director

Thalian Association Community Theatre announces new artistic director (Photo: Thalian Association Community Theatre)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – On Wednesday, Thalian Association Community Theatre announced that Bradford Brown will join the association as Artistic Director.

Brown will replace the position of longtime Artistic Director Chandler Davis who stepped down in March.

The association says Davis will assist in the transition as Artistic Consultant through the end of this year.

Bradford Brown has a BFA in musical theater from Syracuse University and an MFA in computer animation and special effects from the Academy of Art University.

He’s worked in theater, film, television, and education, and founded theatre and media companies.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of very qualified candidates who applied for this position,” said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association. “It was important to find the right person to honor our mission as community theatre, continuing Chandler’s tradition of great production quality, as well as wonderful experiences for our volunteers and theatre family. Bradford’s diverse work history and skills, combined with his love for Thalian and local theatre ideally position him to lead our artistic vision.”

“I’ve always loved my life in the arts and have been incredibly fortunate to have worked in so many disciplines,” said Brown. “I am thrilled to be coming back to the theater as the Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Artistic Director. I’m eager to use all the tools I’ve gathered over the years to create incredible theater for the Wilmington community.”