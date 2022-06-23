Thalian Association Community Theatre premieres new military musical at Historic USO in July

Thalian Association Community Theatre Premieres New Military Musical at Historic USO in July (Photo: Thalian Association Community Theatre)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thalian Association Community Theatre in partnership with AARP will present the Wilmington premiere of Dogfight the musical on July 8th through July 17th.

The show stars Wilmington veteran performers Logan Mack, (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls) and Sydney Smith Martin (Footloose, Mr. Roberts, Mamma Mia).

The musical will run at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center on 2nd street.

Tickets are available at Thalian.org or by phone at 910-251-1788.

“I am so pleased to bring this premiere to Wilmington”, says Artistic Director Chandler Davis. “The music is absolutely stunning. It’s also always a pleasure to bring theatrical pieces featuring the military to a place with such a rich military history like the Hannah Block Historic USO Building.”

The hauntingly beautiful musical, Dogfight, by Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hanson, James and the Giant Peach, A Christmas Story) and Peter Duchan, was praised by countless critics and nominated for numerous awards, winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical.

Based on the 1991 Warner Brothers film, Dogfight takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey.

A press release gave a synopsis of the show:

“It’s November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys’ night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.”

Advisory Warning: Mature language and subject matter: not suited for very young audiences. Please be advised that gunfire/war effects are used in this production.

For more information, you can go to the website by clicking here.