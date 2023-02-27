Thalian Association Community Theatre’s artistic director stepping down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thalian Association Community Theatre announced Monday that Artistic Director Chandler Davis will be stepping down from the position.

Her last official day will be March 3rd.

However, the Theatre says she will continue to serve in the role of Artistic Consultant through the end of 2023.

The Association will begin a national search for her replacement in mid-March, and Davis will assist with the transition.

“Chandler put the full strength of her artistic vision and talent into everything she did with Thalian,” said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association. “The result is an indelible mark on the organization, leaving us with a bar that has been set high on so many levels. She worked tirelessly to elevate the quality of our productions, and her leadership made miracles happen on a regular basis. Her work to make theatre more accessible and inclusive made, and will continue to make, a difference in the community. While we are sad that she is leaving to attend to personal matters, we are grateful for what she accomplished during her time with us. And we are glad she is still in our corner, as we will always be in hers.”

Davis joined Thalian Association in June of 2016, assuming responsibility for the artistic vision and theatrical productions of the organization, including:

Main Stage Thalian Hall productions

The Youth Theatre season at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

Summer productions at Kenan Auditorium UNCW, Cape Fear Academy, and the first ever production on the fantail of the Battleship North Carolina.

Implementing youth arts education programs

“This was a difficult decision to make since I consider this organization my home,” said Davis. “While I believe that this is the best decision for the next chapter of my life, I am confident that TACT will continue to thrive and serve the Wilmington community for many years to come. I am eternally grateful for the skills and knowledge I have gained over the last seven years, and I appreciate the unwavering support and guidance I have received from our Executive Director Susan Habas. I look forward to assisting TACT as the company goes through this leadership transition and I am very optimistic for what the future holds for Thalian Association Community Theatre.”

Awards during Davis’s tenure included: