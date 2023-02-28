Thalian Association Youth Theatre holds audition for season finale, ‘Tuck Everlasting’

The Thalian Association Community Theater will be holding auditions for their 2022-2023 season finale show, "Tuck Everlasting." (Photo: Tanner Barth

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thalian Association community Theatre is holding auditions for the final show of their 2022-2023 youth season.

“Tuck Everlasting” is the name of the season finale show, and the theatre provides a synopsis that reads:

“What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.”

The auditions for the production are taking place on Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m.

Audition participants needs to prepare 16 bars of a musical theatre-style song to sing. Those wishing to audition can call (910) 251-1788 to set up an audition time.

If needed, callbacks will happen that afternoon.

Video submissions are also accepted and can be sent to lhayes@thalian.org.

Actors of all races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

The roles in the production include:

Winnie Foster: a young girl around 11 years old

Mother: Winnie’s mother

Nana: Winnie’s grandmother

Jesse Tuck: The youngest of the Tuck family

Miles Tuck: Jesse’s older brother

Mae Tuck: Jesse’s mother

Angus Tuck: Jesse’s father

Man in the Yellow Suit: A nefarious leader of a traveling carnival, searching for the fountain of youth

Constable Joe: Head of the police force in Treegap

Hugo: Constable Joe’s sidekick and son

ENSEMBLE

The production, directed by Mark Deese with music direction by Katie Deese runs from April 21st through May 7th at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center located on 2nd Street in Wilmington.

Click here to learn more about Thalian Hall.