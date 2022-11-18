Thanksgiving came a week early at Brigade Boys & Girls Club

Brigade Boys & Girls Club brings back its annual Thanksgiving Feast.

Thanksgiving came a week early at Brigade Boys & Girls club in Wilmington. (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Brigade Boys & Girls Club gathered volunteers, Club members, their families, and more to participate in their annual Thanksgiving feast.

This event takes place every year on the Thursday before the Thanksgiving and is free to Club members and their families.

According to Brigade, attendees piled their plates with all the Thanksgiving essentials including turkey, gravy, green beans and corn and enjoyed a hot meal with their friends and families.

With the help of over 20 volunteers, Brigade was able to provide meals to approximately 250 people.

Jamie Howell, the HR Director who organizes the event each year, thinks the event is beneficial to those in need within the community.

“The Thanksgiving Feast is an annual tradition that gives us an opportunity to gather as a Brigade family and share a meal together. We will have a home cooked meal prepared in house served by gracious community volunteers. It is a wonderful time to celebrate the season and give thanks for all the blessings we have been given.”

For more information about Brigade Boys & Girls Club, click here to go to their website.