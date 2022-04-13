The Arts Council of Wilmington celebrates its 10th year with several events

(Photo: Sandy Collette)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County is celebrating its 10th year and has announced several events taking place over the next few months.

There will be an in-person Candidates Forum on the Arts, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC, the forum will feature candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

You will have the opportunity to ask candidates about their positions on issues related to New Hanover County’s arts sector.

The Arts Council will host the Arty Party, Saturday, May 21, 7-10 p.m. at Union Station at CFCC.

Their first fundraiser since 2019, the evening will feature live music, show-stopping performances, fine art, food & drinks.

Tickets are $100.00 per person. For more information on sponsorships, tickets, and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Arty Party page.

Proceeds will be used to build organizational capacity for the Arts Council.

Arts Day 2022 is scheduled for May 23-24 and will be virtual once again this year.

Held over the course of two afternoons, the interactive digital platform allows comprehensive engagement with high-quality content that will both inform and inspire while also allowing for the peer-to-peer networking.

This year, Legislative Day in Raleigh is scheduled for June 7, and we hope to have a caravan of arts supporters join us.

It is because of Arts NC that we were able to get $268,000 in federal funding through the NC Arts Council which was generously shared with our local arts community.

As an Arts Day sponsor, the Arts Council has a few registrations that they can make available to those who want to participate.

The application cycle for Grassroots Arts Program grants will run May 2-June 17.

This year they will have two separate grants available, thanks again to Arts NC.

Applications and guidelines will be posted within the next two weeks for the two separate grants which you may be eligible for.

At long last, after a 16-month delay due to the pandemic, the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 study is going to launch on May 1st.

You can get more information about these events and also The Arts Council of Wilmington & NHC by clicking here.