The Autumn with Topsail Festival returns for its 33rd year

Autumn with Topsail (Photo: Rick Stidley)

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Historical Society of Topsail Island, the volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, and promotion of the history of the Greater Topsail Island area, is pleased to announce its 33rd Autumn with Topsail Festival.

The three-day event is being held at the Historical Society Assembly Building located at 720 Channel Boulevard.

Autumn with Topsail Festival will kick off Friday, October 14 from 5:00 – 8:30PM local time with music by The Notorious Clam Slammers.

Food trucks will be on hand and the beer and wine tent will be open that evening.

Admission is $5 at the main gate. (There will be no craft vendors Friday night.)

Art and music lovers will then gather Saturday, October 15 from 8:30AM – 8:00PM and Sunday, October 16 from 8:30AM – 4:00 PM for the main festival complete with art, food, and beach music.

This year’s juried art festival will feature hundreds of arts and crafts from a variety of categories including oils, acrylic, charcoal, photography, ceramics, glass, metal, pottery, wood working, leather, fiber, wool, musical instruments, jewelry and more.

In addition to The Notorious Clam Slammers Friday evening, event goers can revel in the music of The Carolina Band Saturday afternoon at noon followed by the North Tower Band at 5:00PM.

On Sunday afternoon The Band of Oz will play from 1:00PM – 4:00PM.

In addition to art, there will be a food court with a large selection of chow cooked on the festival grounds.

Snacks and sweets will be available alongside traditional options.

There will be a wine and beer tent and plenty of tables and chairs for diners to relax.

Inside the Assembly Building, children can participate in arts and crafts including painted friendship rocks, pirate eye patches, mermaid tiaras, seashell “critters” and beaded anklets, necklaces, and bracelets.

Admission to Autumn with Topsail Festival is $6 for adults, or $10 for an adult two-day pass.

Children 12 and under and active-duty military with an ID are free.

Advance tickets are available at www.autumnwithtopsail.com or by clicking here.

In addition to festival activities, the Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island Area will host a pancake breakfast Saturday morning from 7:30AM to 10:00AM and Sunday from 8:00AM to 10:00AM inside the Assembly Building.

Pancake breakfast prices are $7.00 for adults and children over 12 years, $4.00 for children 6 – 11 years, and children 5 years and under eat free with an adult purchased breakfast.

The Assembly Building houses the Missiles and More Museum, which will be open from 10:00AM – 4:00PM during the festival.

Admission to the museum is free but donations are gladly accepted.

There will be a free shuttle service from various parking areas in Topsail Beach to the festival grounds.

Pets are not permitted at the event except for licensed service dogs.

Founded in 1989, The Historical Society of Topsail Island preserves and interprets artifacts, photos, and documents concerning the fascinating history of Topsail Island for the education and enjoyment of the public.

Monthly luncheons, seminars, The Jingle Bell Ball, the Autumn with Topsail Festival, and Bingo are only a few of the great activities that they offer.

For additional information visit www.topsailhistoricalsociety.org.