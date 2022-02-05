The Black Market highlighting Black-owned businesses held in Wilmington

The Black Market February 5, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the first weekend in Black History Month, and black owned businesses participated in an inaugural market pop up shop showcasing minority small businesses on Saturday.

“The Black Market” founded by mother and daughter duo Denise Wiggins and Alexis Perry, said they hoped to create a safe space for black owned businesses that might not have a storefront to gather and sell their items, highlighting them in the Wilmington community.

After months of planning, the two shared that they were excited to see the event come into fruition, and the positive response from local black businesses participating in the first market.

“The energy in this building has been amazing. It is actually, I had to hold my tears back when I saw the crowd come in. The vendors coming in and setting up, and the vision that my daughter and I had actually come to life,” said Denise Wiggins, co-founder of The Black Market.

“We have about nine vendors, and it’s really amazing to see you know African American business owners come and thrive in their success and really thrive in their passion,” said Alexis Perry, co-founder of The Black Market.

The Black Market was held at “Anointed Creations” event center in Wilmington, and owner Gwendolyn Miller said she was thankful to provide the space to help other Black-owned businesses like her own.

“It makes me feel very appreciative to be able to open my doors, because during my process, there were people that opened the doors for me to come in to start my business, so I’m just excited to be able to have the door open to be able to support other black businesses,” said Gwendolyn Miller, “Anointed Creations” owner.

Two business owners participating in the market said they believe events like the black market help community members connect with minority business owners.

“We need to see that with the history of Wilmington, North Carolina, –We need to see that we can surpass that. We’ll never forget that, but all we have is the now and what we’re doing in the now for black businesses is just phenomenal. I mean there’s nowhere but up,” said Hope Ellis, “Kemetically LLC” owner.

“Being in a space like this is great. We are able to network with other businesses. You know, we connect, network, we can share ideas, and business growth ideas. So, I absolutely love it, I can connect with plenty of women doing these types of events,” said Ronesha Allen-Black, “Ronniz Clozet” owner.

Organizers of “The Black Market” hope to hold the event monthly, and will post updates on it’s social media page.