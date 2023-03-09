The Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees votes to remove Ray Funderburk

Jason McLeod, Vice Chair of Cape Fear Community College's Board of Trustees alleges that Funderburk requested a grade change from a professor to meet the needs of a student-athlete that failed the professor's class.

CFCC Board of Trustees votes to remove Trustee Ray Funderburk (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY News).

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees voted 9 to 4 on Wednesday night to remove Ray Funderburk from the Board of Trustees.

McLeod said he believed that Funderburk crossed the line as a trustee.

Funderburk denied requesting a grade change from a professor in regard to a student-athlete.

Funderburk said, “I did not suggest, ask for, or even mention a grade change. There was no conversation about a grade change. I went to the instructor, curious, as to how high school students were prepared.”

William Cherry, Cape Fear Community College’s Board of Trustees Chairman, released a statement concerning the vote to remove Funderburk.

The statement reads, “Mr. William Cherry, Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees Chairman, has released the following statement regarding the vacancy of a trustee:

The Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees takes its duty to the college and the community seriously and believes the decision to vacate the position of Ray Funderburk, III, as a Trustee is in the best interest of the college and its students.

After careful consideration by the Board and despite warnings, Mr. Funderburk’s actions overstepped his role as a trustee.

The Board of Trustees remains committed to the success of CFCC and its students and looks forward to supporting the College as it moves forward.”