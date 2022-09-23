The Children’s Museum of Wilmington adds more Braille, Sign Language books

The Children's Museum has expanded their library for children with sensory needs (Photo: The Children's Museum of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has expanded its selection of books available to kids with sensory needs.

Their library now holds more books in Braille, American Sign Language and other languages.

The Museum also added books that share positive messages on diversity, inclusivity and sensory needs.

This comes ahead of their third Sensory Sunday scheduled for October 2nd.

The events offers kids the chance to explore the Museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, adjusted exhibits, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, sound maps, and designated calming spaces.