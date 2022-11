The Children’s Museum of Wilmington hosting Fall Festival

The Children's Museum of Wilmington is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will host their annual Fall Festival on Saturday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. at 116 Orange Street.

Organizers say there will be stations set up around the museum with different fall themed games, activities, and crafts.

Fall themed attire and costumes are encouraged.