The Children’s Museum of Wilmington presents 11th annual ‘Fore The Children’ fundraiser

Bidding opens April 25th at 8:00 AM and closes May 2nd at 3:30 PM.

(Photo: Lisa Peck / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – You can support The Children’s Museum of Wilmington by registering and bidding in the 11th Annual Fore The Children Silent Auction Fundraiser.

There are 19 golf packages to choose from, currently valued at over $12,500.

You can participate in the silent auction online by registering for free. You will receive a link via email and/or by text message along with a bidding number. You can bid on items directly from your mobile phone and receive text messages if you are outbid.

The golf packages include a foursome at Cape Fear Country Club, Plainfield Country Club Golf Course, Berkeley Hall Private Golf Club, Forest Creek Golf Club, and many more.

Learn more by visiting playwilmington.org/fore-the-children