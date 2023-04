The Children’s Museum of Wilmington urging caution as tree trimming takes place

Tree trimming work is taking place this week in front of The Children's Museum of Wilmington (Photo: The Children's Museum of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is asking people to remain cautious as tree trimming takes place in front of the building.

Crews will be trimming trees along Orange Street through Wednesday near the front entrance.

Part of the sidewalk may be closed as the work takes place, but the Museum remains open.

There are signs posted on the portion of the sidewalk to avoid.