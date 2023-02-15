The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar ready to open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is opening its location in Wilmington on February 16th.

The franchise, founded in Myrtle Beach, is bringing its crazy milkshakes to some new customers.

To introduce themselves to North Carolina, the store made a milkshake titled “Cheers to This,” which is a Cheerwine themed shake for locals.

According to owner and operator Gabby Pike, she saw this as a perfect match for the area.

“There was nothing like this in Wilmington, we put some fillers out there and decided that a desert destination or a desert restaurant for Wilmington was really something all ages wanted, especially as Instagram-able food. I mean they are delicious products; we use high end products on all of our desert and our menu,” said Pike.

The location is set to open on February 16th at 3PM at 3608 Oleander Dr E.